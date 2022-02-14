e-Paper Get App
'Ye Rashi Kon Hai' trends as images with message 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' go viral on Valentine's Day

As love birds celebrate Valentine's Day today, an unknown heart-broken lover wrote 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' (Rashi is unfaithful) on a twenty rupee note.
Since then, the image of note carrying those wistful words is doing rounds on social media. Earlier in 2016, pictures of some notes which carried similar plaintive words- 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' had also gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Fast forward to 2022, Twitter is today overflowing with memes and comments with the hashtag #YehRashiKonHai

Take a look:

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST
