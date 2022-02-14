'Ye Rashi Kon Hai' trends as images with message 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' go viral on Valentine's Day

As love birds celebrate Valentine's Day today, an unknown heart-broken lover wrote 'Rashi Bewafa Hai' (Rashi is unfaithful) on a twenty rupee note.

Since then, the image of note carrying those wistful words is doing rounds on social media. Earlier in 2016, pictures of some notes which carried similar plaintive words- 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa hai' had also gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Fast forward to 2022, Twitter is today overflowing with memes and comments with the hashtag #YehRashiKonHai

The guy who started this: pic.twitter.com/CC7lp9kv5m — Arvind Sharma (@_arv_india) February 14, 2022

When she takes all gifts and doesn't meet you on Valentine's day Ye Rashi kon hai? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MBlg8wLOyF — Mohammad Kaif 🤓 (@Kaif4ever_10) February 14, 2022

People : Ye Rashi Kon Hai ?



Le Kokila Ben : pic.twitter.com/ukDAw8ObZO — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) February 14, 2022

From 'Sonam Bewafa hai' to ' Rashi Bewafa hai'..

Ab Ye Rashi Kon Hai ? 😅😅😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/90x4FQUAqo — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Lagta hai Chocolate day mana ke bhag gayi Rashi.. 😕😕

Ye Rashi Kon hai .. 🙁🙁😳 pic.twitter.com/xJToDFnuSl — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

Ab to padhai bhi nhi karne de rhi Rashi.. 😳😳😳

Ye Rashi Kon hai ? pic.twitter.com/qk5JBKzPGq — Introvert 🇮🇳 (@m_k_s_1_0) February 14, 2022

I think we must appoint CBI to find this Rashi Ye Rashi Kon Hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/dZOW4Jnjdw — Jennie 👠 (@HeyaJennifer) February 14, 2022

Nowadays rashi name is seen in a lot of discussion. Does anyone know about rashi? It is trending like sonam

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/3fODrlYe5d — Inñøçênt ẞøy ✪ (@_Innocent___boy) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile Other girls to Rashi's boyfriend

"Ye Rashi Kon Hai" pic.twitter.com/N5MiB9mjSg — Yash (@i_m_yash__) February 14, 2022

This is true that I am really very curious to know more about it

Ye Rashi Kon Hai pic.twitter.com/TXkiMTAZVq — Lakhan Pandey (@LakhanPandey89) February 14, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST