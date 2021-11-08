'Ye kar lo pehle': Twitterati troll Kangana Ranaut after she receives Padma Shri Award; fans come in support

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday received the Padma Shri Award 2020. Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian honour of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma Awards in the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the attendees.

The images of the actress receiving the award went viral on social media platforms on Monday making fans excited. Many fans showered praise on the actress for her multiple achievements. However, others trolled the actress.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honors of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

119 Padma Awards will be presented by President this year. The list comprises seven Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 Posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 01:22 PM IST