'Wow, Etne Saare Paise..': Ghaziabad Parents' Heartwarming Reaction As Son Handovers His First Salary | WATCH | X @aayushman2703

A heartwarming video from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is winning hearts across social media, showing a young man gifting his first month’s salary to his parents in a touching gesture of gratitude. The wholesome clip has gone viral, with netizens praising the emotional moment and the values it represents.

In the video, the son can be seen asking his parents to close their eyes before surprising them by placing a handful of cash into their hands. As they open their eyes, both parents are visibly moved, smiling in disbelief and joy. The mother can be heard saying, “Wow, etne saare paise!” a reaction that has melted hearts online.

WATCH VIDEO:

First salary, straight to parents.



Far from perfect but this is all I got. https://t.co/0sJE5YDQbn pic.twitter.com/DgUUWn9ZV8 — Aayushman Singh (@aayushman2703) November 3, 2025

The touching exchange quickly spread across social media, garnering thousands of views and emotional comments. Many users related to the simple yet powerful act, calling it a reminder of the love and sacrifices parents make. One user wrote, “This is probably the most wholesome thing i’ve ever seen on this app.” Another commented, “Brother, its not the cost of the item you buy or the amount of cash you give them. Its the pride in their eyes when you give them a part of your salary, no matter how small it is. That makes it all worth it. ”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the video’s source hasn’t been officially identified, users believe it was filmed at the family’s home in Ghaziabad. The clip has since become symbolic of the timeless Indian tradition where children dedicate their first earnings to their parents as a gesture of respect and gratitude.

One user commented,"the right way, this is so wholesome. happy for you and your family." Another user wrote, "This is the best feeling ever, nothing beats it. Kudos man."