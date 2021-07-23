'Worse than 2005 and 1967': Devastating floods in Maharashtra shock citizens; netizens pray for their safety

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services.

At least nine persons have been killed as unprecedented torrential rains pounded the coastal and western Maharashtra for the past 36 hours.

Several towns and villages in Raigad, Ratnagiri have been flooded, marooning thousands and over two dozen villages were completely cut off from the rest of the state.