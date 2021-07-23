'Worse than 2005 and 1967': Devastating floods in Maharashtra shock citizens; netizens pray for their safety

Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services.
At least nine persons have been killed as unprecedented torrential rains pounded the coastal and western Maharashtra for the past 36 hours.
Several towns and villages in Raigad, Ratnagiri have been flooded, marooning thousands and over two dozen villages were completely cut off from the rest of the state.
Based on a request received from the Government of Maharashtra, the Western Naval Command, Mumbai has mobilised Flood Rescue Teams and helicopters to provide assistance to the state administration.
Despite adverse weather conditions and widespread inundation in affected areas, a total of seven naval rescue teams departed by road for deployment to the Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts on July 22, 2021 from Mumbai, said Indian Navy.
Four landslides also have been reported in Raigad due to incessant rains, which have led to the roads being blocked. At least five people have died in the landslides.
Twitter today is flooded with visuals of the flood from the affected areas. People across the globe are praying for those stuck in the floods and landslides. Many are also calling upon the government to rescue the people as soon as possible.
Here's what people are saying. Have a look.
(By agencies)
