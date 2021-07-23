Watch: NDRF conducts rescue operations as rain lashes Telangana; red alert issued for three districts

Heavy rain continues to lash parts of Telangana, with more than half the districts being put on a flood alert. Several areas have become inundated amid the downpour and the water level rises in both Godavari and Krishna rivers are rising. Visuals shared online show NDRF teams rescuing stranded individuals from various parts of the state.
A red alert has been issued for three districts - Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial and Warangal - while an orange alert has been issued for nine districts of the state. According to recent updates shared by the India Meteorological Department, "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" is likely in the places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial districts of Telangana today.
As many as 16 Telangana districts have been affected by floods on Thursday amid heavy rains and inflows into the state. Reservoirs in the state have received copious inflow and rivulets were in spate at various places.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to be on high alert and monitor and ensure that people living in low lying areas do not face any hardships. With the weather forecast predicting heavy rainfall for the next two days, he has asked people and officials to remain on high alert till August 10.
"Set up an effective Flood Management Team with seven officers who know how to take safety measures for the people during the floods. Keep the records of the floods every year. Take preventive measures during the floods based on the record of the past floods. The Team should be constituted on a permanent basis," Rao reportedly said during a high-level review on Thursday at the Pragathi Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies)
