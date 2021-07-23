Watch: NDRF conducts rescue operations as rain lashes Telangana; red alert issued for three districts

Heavy rain continues to lash parts of Telangana, with more than half the districts being put on a flood alert. Several areas have become inundated amid the downpour and the water level rises in both Godavari and Krishna rivers are rising. Visuals shared online show NDRF teams rescuing stranded individuals from various parts of the state.

A red alert has been issued for three districts - Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial and Warangal - while an orange alert has been issued for nine districts of the state. According to recent updates shared by the India Meteorological Department, "isolated extremely heavy rainfall" is likely in the places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem, Mancherial, Jagtial districts of Telangana today.

As many as 16 Telangana districts have been affected by floods on Thursday amid heavy rains and inflows into the state. Reservoirs in the state have received copious inflow and rivulets were in spate at various places.