WorldVeganDay 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to spread awareness on 'veganism'

World Vegan day is observed every year on November 1 to raise awareness of the advantages of veganism for humans, animals, and the environment. Vegan Day is a chance to raise awareness about the advantages of a vegan diet.

Veganism is a lifestyle choice made by each individual in order to live a healthy life. There are many health benefits that a vegan diet offers, which is why World Vegan Day is observed to raise awareness of the health benefits of a vegan diet and promote it.

History of World Vegan Day:

Louise Wallis, then-Chair of The Vegan Society in the United Kingdom, launched the day in 1994 to honour the 50th anniversary of the organization's inception and the coining of the terms "vegan" and "veganism." The Vegan Society's President chose November 1st as the date for the event. Vegan Day is now commemorated on this date, which is also the date on which the Vegan Society was founded.

As the world celebrates veganism today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to create awareness and promote the benefits of switching to a vegan diet, for a much healthier lifestyle.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:52 AM IST