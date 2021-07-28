WorldNatureConservationDay: As netizens sound call to 'save nature', here's all you need to know about the occasion

Netizens from across the globe sounded a clarion call to 'save nature' on Wednesday morning, taking to social media platforms to commemorate World Nature Conservation Day. Observed annually on July 28, the day is intended to serve as a reminder to preserve our natural resources. The day has assumed greater significance in recent years as climate change and other environmental concerns continue to loom.

World Nature Conservation Day aims to conserve animals, plants and other resources that are on the verge of extinction. From calling for a switch to renewable forms of energy to urging people to say no to single use plastics - the social media posts on Wednesday took a variety of forms. At the time of writing this article, "#WorldNatureConservationDay" was the top trend on Indian Twitter.

"On World Nature Conservation Day, let us resolve to protect and conserve our natural resources and work towards creating a more sustainable planet. Our collective actions today will help us hand over a live-able planet to our future generations tomorrow," tweeted Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

"This year on #WorldNatureConservationDay, let us pledge to conserve Forests. They are the foundation of sustaining People and Planet," urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

