World Sight Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to spread awareness on eye health

The World Sight Day is celebrated all around the globe on October 14. World Sight Day is a day dedicated to raising awareness about vision problems.

Members of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) collaborate on World Sight Day to raise public awareness of blindness and vision impairment. It also persuades governments and health ministers to engage in and allocate finances to national blindness prevention efforts.

On July 6, the IAPB launched its World Sight Day campaign, after which every major eye care non-governmental organisation in the world contributes to making the day more efficient. On a large scale, various eye care measures including incentives for eye examination are advised.

The goal is to remind the world that everyone matters, to emphasise the necessity of taking care of our own eye health, and to highlight the work that still needs to be done to ensure that everyone has access to eye care.

The theme for this year is 'Love Your Eyes.'

The theme emphasises the importance of each eye and, as a result, helps to raise awareness about eye care and treatment.

As we celebrate world sight day today, have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to raise awareness on eye health, as they pledge to love their eyes even more, hereafter.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST