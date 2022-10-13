World Egg Day 2022: History, theme and funny memes to enjoy on this day

World Egg Day 2022: Funny egg memes to enjoy on this day |

World Egg Day first started in Vienna in 1996, to acknowledge the power of the egg on the second Friday in October every year. Egg lovers around the world since then come up with new and creative ways to honour egg, a nutrient powerhouse. The day brings a brilliant opportunity to make sure everyone in the world knows that eggs are an excellent, affordable source of high-quality nutrition.

This year the theme according to International Egg Commission is 'Celebrating Eggs for a better life' this October.

Let us enjoy this day, with these funny egg memes: