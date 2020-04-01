Work From Home Gone Wrong: Woman literally turns into couch potato during lockdown

Many of us are guilty of experimenting with filters. From adding interesting accessories to your look, to morphing yourself into a vegetable -- the choices are endless.

But there is a time and place for everything, and turning yourself into a potato while leading an office meeting isn't the best of ideas. A Twitter user recently shared a screngrab from her office meeting, where you can see two human faces and one rather elongated and woebegone spud.

"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft Teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting," shared the user.

The photo has since been liked over 871 thousand times and retweeted more than 200 thousand times.