Work From Home Gone Wrong: Woman literally turns into couch potato during lockdown

Many of us are guilty of experimenting with filters. From adding interesting accessories to your look, to morphing yourself into a vegetable -- the choices are endless.
But there is a time and place for everything, and turning yourself into a potato while leading an office meeting isn't the best of ideas. A Twitter user recently shared a screngrab from her office meeting, where you can see two human faces and one rather elongated and woebegone spud.
"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft Teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting," shared the user.
The photo has since been liked over 871 thousand times and retweeted more than 200 thousand times.
And while many would have been upset, the potato in question, Lizet Ocampo, took to Twitter to identify herself as the 'potato boss'. She is incidentally a political director for the People for the American Way (PFAW).
"I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown. I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe!" she wrote.
The employee who had posted the photo later added that she was not being fired and that the team had had a good laugh over the incident.
"The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all," she wrote.
Other members of the team too took to Twitter to comment on the rather memorable meeting.
"No worrries about being sacked from @_jalinsky90 @PettyClegg and I, #potatoboss @mlizetocampo isn’t salty about her spudden fame!," wrote another member of the team.