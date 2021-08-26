e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:41 AM IST

'Won't step back until we win': On #9MonthsOfFarmersProtest, the fight gets stronger; netizens support

FPJ Web Desk
| BKU EKTA UGRAHAN Twitter

On August 26, the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws completed nine months since they first arrived at the Delhi borders. The farmers have been demanding the repeal of the three laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government that has been projecting the laws as major agricultural reforms have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

Over 1,500 representatives of farm unions from across the country are coming together to discuss future strategies for the ongoing farmers' protest during the national convention on August 26 and 27, farmer leaders said.

While the Singhu border will be the central point of the national convention, gatherings will be organised in different parts of the country parallelly.

"We have been protesting constantly over the last nine months. This convention will also be a way to recall our struggle through the last nine months," said Rachpal Singh, a farmer leader.

People across India are acknowledging the nine months of protests and are calling upon the government to listen to the farmers and come up with a solution.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 11:41 AM IST
