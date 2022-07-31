e-Paper Get App

Women gives birth to two identical twins at same time

There is only one in 10 million chances of giving birth to two sets of identical twins at the same time

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

There is only one in 10 million chances of giving birth to two sets of identical twins at the same time. 35-year-old Ashley Ness defied everything of becoming a mom to four.

Ness gave birth to identical twins that is two girls and two boys on July 28 via esarean section at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, US.

The story fascinated netizens as the chances of giving birth to two identical twins are nearly impossible. Reportedly, Ness struggled for years to get pregnant. She thinks that it is a miracle to give birth to four kids.

"The babies decided to make their entrance to the world sooner than expected. I feel amazing," Ness told People.

She already has an eight-year-old daughter and two stepsons. She had four miscarriages before giving birth to twins.

