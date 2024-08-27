Woman Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight, Thanks IndiGo For Helping Her Plan The Surprise Moment On Board (Video)

Influencer Proposes To Boyfriend On Flight | Instagram

A reel shared by lifestyle influencer Aishwarya Bansal is going viral on social media as it shows her turning a usual flight journey into something quite special and memorable. She was seen proposing to her boyfriend on board and her friends and even the airline supported her in making her dream proposal come true. As she went down on her knees to offer him an engagement ring, her friends seated behind raised the placards reading "Will you marry me?"

She proposed her love to him on the flight

Bansal boarded the flight a while after her boyfriend entered and got seated. A while after he dozed off in the flight, she started to bring her surprise to the fore. She went towards the entrance and then started walking towards him with a ring box in her hand. As she approached him, she got on her knees and proposed to him her love. In the background, the message read "Will you marry me?" adding more effect to her mid-air proposal.

Hugs and kisses follow

It was learned that he was impressed with her proposal and engagement style. He responded with a yes, according to the video where they were seen hugging each other tightly and exchanging a joyous kiss.

"Omg, the way I thought it it was better than that I wanted to surprise him in some unique way and randomly this idea came to my mind. I was not even sure if the crew will allow or not but now you know what happened," she wrote while sharing the video from the proposal in the air on Instagram.

Airline acknowledges couple's special moment

As she walked through the aisles of the flight, the in-flight announcement said, "Ladies and gentlemen, we have a special announcement for a special couple on board. Amulya, your special one wants to express some feelings. So, requesting Amulya for his kind attention.

She also pointed out that the IndiGo staff were welcoming and helpful in executing the surprise moment and proposing her boyfriend on board. In her reel, she showed that she was gifted with a few paper notes to celebrate the moment. "Dear Ms Aishwarya and Mr Amulya, it was lovely to have you on board and share your special moment," read a note shared by the flight crew.