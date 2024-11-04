Woman Places Kitchen Bowl On Her Head Before Combing Hair; Video Of Hairstyle Hack Leaves Netizens In Split

Kitchen Bowl Hack To Create High Puff Hairstyle Goes Viral On Instagram | Instagram/srivastava_says

You might have tried several different hairstyles this Diwali, but we are sure that you didn't come across this weird hack to set your hair right. You may save this reel for the next festival season if you wish to take inspiration to easily embrace a high puff hairstyle for yourself, if not simply laugh and share it across with your friends.

What are we taking? We are referring to a video that has rolled out online showing a woman dressing her hair using a kitchen tool. Before we spill the beans, we ask you to take a look at the video yourself.

Watch video

An Instagram video uploaded by an user named 'srivastava_says' has gone viral, leaving netizens both amused and stunned. It captures a woman combing her hair and giving herself one of the much-loved puff hairstyle. The video shows her demonstrating an unthinkable and quirky hairstyle hack.

In the video, rather than simply standing ahead of a mirror and waving the comb through her hair, she does something quite unconventional. She brings in a kitchen bowl and places it on her head in a rather eye-catching manner.

As viewers watch the video with curiosity, she records herself balancing the bowl on her scalp while combing her hair. What's she doing, huh? The initial confusion quickly turns to laughter as she reveals her technique to comb her hair around the bowl and carefully cover it.

The video soon recorded the woman creating an effective high puff hairstyle.

Video goes viral

This quirky method not only showcases her creativity but also adds a hilarious twist to the mundane task of combing one's hair. The sight of a kitchen utensil being used in such a unique way has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many viewers expressing their disbelief and delight.

"Boss level puff," read one comment. "Helmet ka zarurat nhi isko (She doesn't need a helmet)," said another. Netizens reacted to the video by sharing laughter emojis.

Being uploaded in October, the video has now gone viral on the social media platform. It has already attracted 30 million views and over two lakh views.