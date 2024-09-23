 'Wish We Never Saw This': Monster Energy Drink Company Reacts To X Post From 2021, Here's What It Is All About
Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Monster Energy Drink Company Reacts To X Post From 2021 | X/Monster Energy

Remember YouTuber iDubbbz's 'Monster' tattoo that went viral in 2021? Let us tell you that it has finally drawn a response from the energy drink company. Years ago, the American internet personality went topless on camera to share a selfie flaunting his new tattoo. This ink featured the 'M' logo of the drinks brand.

Ian Kane Jomha, popularly known by his online presence as 'iDubbbz', had shared photos of his huge Monster M tattoo on his chest. While his photos rolled out on the internet a couple of years ago, it only managed to hit the brand in 2024. As the tattoo caught the attention of the brand recently, the company reacted on its official X handle.

Check 2021 post and recent reply below

Did they express being impressed with the YouTuber's art? Not really. The reply was delayed and not so appreciative in nature. In a playful way, Monster Energy wrote on social media, "Kinda wish we never saw this." "We couldn’t let this one slide," it added when someone pointed out how sad it was to see the brand not accepting someone's craze for it.

According to social media users, the YouTuber is not someone who receives immense love and fandom. He is rather associated with controversially comedy content and the frequent use of racial and sexual slurs.

Internet reacts

Meanwhile, X users reacted to how the energy drink roasted the YouTuber and his tattoo selfies. "IDubbz is too lame even for Monster," they wrote."Monster is so real for this," they said further.

As reactions poured in, one of the netizens expressed their desire to go for a tattoo featuring the brand. The person wrote, "I've debaited on getting a Monster tattoo, just don't know where to have it. Lol, I have seen a Skateboarder (I forgot his name) got a full chest tat and gets free monsters for life or something. That's something I might have to do, but; I will stick with what's coming for now." Monster Energy replied soon and asked the user to send pictures when they get inked.

