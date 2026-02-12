 'Will Make Your Life Living Hell': Drunk Tourist Threatens On Duty Female Doctor At Lahaul Spiti Hospital - Video
A viral video from Keylong hospital in Himachal Pradesh shows a tourist, allegedly drunk, verbally abusing and threatening a female doctor during her night duty, even in the presence of police. He reportedly demeaned her, attempted to bribe officers, and issued threats. The incident sparked public outrage, raising concerns over the safety and dignity of healthcare workers

Ameesha SUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image

A disturbing video from the Civil Hospital in Keylong, located in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district, has triggered widespread outrage online. The clip shows a male tourist, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, verbally abusing and threatening a woman doctor during her night duty, even as police personnel stood nearby.

Verbal abuse, threats, and attempted intimidation

In the viral footage, the man is seen speaking aggressively to the doctor, repeatedly belittling her professional status and threatening to “make her life a living hell.” At one point, he is heard talking to his mother over the phone, referring to the doctor dismissively as “just some general physician,” in an apparent attempt to demean her.

Despite the tense situation, the doctor remains composed and responds calmly, stating that she is used to facing such challenges. She later alleged that the man also tried to bribe a police officer and continued issuing threats.

Incident raises serious safety concerns for healthcare workers

Although the exact cause of the altercation remains unclear, the video has once again highlighted the growing concerns around the safety and dignity of healthcare professionals, particularly women doctors working late-night shifts in public hospitals. Medical staff often operate under intense pressure, and incidents like these raise critical questions about their protection.

Strong public reaction on social media

The video has drawn sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom condemned the man’s behavior and demanded strict legal action. Several users called for lifetime bans on unruly tourists, while others questioned why immediate action was not taken despite the presence of police. One user commented, "One user commented, "For these scums no earth cry when himachal calls them uncivilised, dumb apes can't live like human Ban these types of idiots from Himachal for life"

Another commented, "who is this person claiming to make hell the life of a doctor on duty. What is he asking for?"

A third commented, "ye dekho mammy ka beta. Isko ulta latkao sir ji nasha utar jayega. @himachalpolice"

Note: FPJ cannot verify the authenticity of the viral video

