 'Will Get Married For Such Gifts': Netizens React To Couple Presented With Coldplay Tickets On Wedding Day; Video Viral
The video started by showing the groom opening an envelope presented to him and his newly-wed wife, only to happily realise it carried two tickets to Coldplay concert 2024 in Thailand. They reacted in surprise after unveiling what was inside the wedding gift cover.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Coldplay Tickets As Wedding Gift | Instagram/thisisutsaviandsmeet

Parents know you better, especially when they want to make you feel lucky and loved. In a beautiful gesture by bride's parents, a couple were gifted with a ticket to the most-anticipated concert happening in the world. Did you say "Coldplay?" If yes, you were right. The couple were presented with tickets to Coldplay on their wedding day, which left the bride and groom surprised. The two were on cloud nine after learning that their parents had gifted them something they really looked for, tickets to Coldplay concert.

Old video goes viral again

While the video has caught the attention of internet users today, let us tell you that it surfaces from February 2024.

The video of the couple being gifted concert tickets originally went viral in the early months of 2024 when they were all set to enjoy the music show at the Coldplay's Bangkok concert in February 2024. However, the visual has resurfaced on social media with the recent excitement and craze for the band's upcoming tour in 2025.

article-image

Netizens react

The internet was extremely impressed on learning that the parents had gifted their daughter and her life partner tickets to the much-loved band's performance.

Reacting to the video after it went viral, people said that they were ready to get married to attract such lovable gifts. Some noted that they would only marry if they could welcome such gifts on the special day.

"Love how your parents gave you the concert tickets," an Instagram user wrote. "Such a cool gift," another added.

