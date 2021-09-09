e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:28 PM IST

'Why not Masjid': Twitterati furious after Surat Municipal corporation demolishes 50-year-old temple

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Ramdevpir Temple, situated in the Kapodra area of Surat has been demolished by Surat Municipal Corporation amid public protest. Corporation workers came up with police to deal with the situation. Locals were furious towards the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party. People questioned the BJP government and said if the temple had been demolished under a non-BJP government, the BJP would have started agitation across the country.

Meanwhile, Twitter users were raged as videos of the demolition surfaced online. In one of the videos, the temple priest was seen crying after the police and corporation razed down the 50-year-old temple.

Here's how Twitterati reacted, have a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal claims upset stomach as reason to roam about in undergarments on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 06:28 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal