Watch video: JDU MLA Gopal Mandal claims upset stomach as reason to roam about in undergarments on train; Twitterati react

There’s no denying the fact that people are judged on the basis of what they wear and the way they speak. This holds true for public figures, especially political leaders. So, what would one say when a political leader roams around on a public transport in his undergarments? JDU MLA, Gopal Mandal is making headlines for his lack of appropriate dressing. Mandal often makes headlines for his statements, but this time, it is for his sartorial choice – or the lack of it!

Mandal was recently seen roaming in a white vest while travelling from Patna to New Delhi on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday. The picture of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The MLA is facing now allegations of indecent behavior. Gopal Mandal's attire in the train evoked strong objections from fellow passengers, which almost led to a fight. "Fellow passengers complained about the behaviour of MLA. RPF and TTE persuaded both parties and pacified the matter," CPRO East Central Railway officials told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Gopal Mandal clarified about his behaviour and said that his stomach was upset during the journey. "I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," the JDU MLA said.

After the picture of the JDU MLA went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter and slammed Gopal Mandal for his behavior.

Here's what netizens had to say:

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:23 AM IST