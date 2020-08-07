Why is ‘make hospital on 5 acres’ trending on Twitter?

On Friday, several Twitters had a cryptic tweet saying give ‘five acres for a hospital’.
The tweets came flying a couple of days after Ram Janmabhooi Puja which was attended by PM Modi and several others.
All the tweets urged ‘five acres of land to be used to make a hospital’. It stems from an old liberal argument where several individuals used to state that the nation didn’t need another temple but needed a hospital or school instead.
The five acres refers to SC verdict allocating five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board in Dhannipur village under the Sohawal Tehsil in Ayodhya district.
The IICF had said that it will oversee the construction of a mosque, Indo-Islamic Research Centre, library and hospital. So, it’s fair to say that a hospital is already on the cards.
The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting in Lucknow. "It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the Uttar Pradesh government," board chairman Zufar Farooqui had told reporters.
He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque. "Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land", he said.
"The size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs," he said.
