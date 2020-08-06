Day after Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, AIIA's Sajid Rashid says 'Temple will be demolished to build mosque'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, All India Imam Association President Sajid Rashidi made a provocative statement. He asserted that Babri Masjid was not built after demolishing a temple but the temple will now be demolished to rebuild it.

Speaking to ANI, the Muslim leader said, "Islam says a mosque will always be a mosque. It can't be broken to build something else. We believe it was, and always will be a mosque. Mosque wasn't built after demolishing temple but now maybe temple will be demolished to build mosque."