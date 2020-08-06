As former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria says 'Jai Shri Ram', Twitter wonders why Kohli, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit are silent

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria said, "Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal." He also shared a picture as New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram.

In another tweet, Kaneria said, "The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction. #JaiShriRam."