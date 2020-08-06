As former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria says 'Jai Shri Ram', Twitter wonders why Kohli, Sachin, Ganguly, Rohit are silent

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria said, "Today is the Historical Day for Hindus across the world. Lord Ram is our ideal." He also shared a picture as New York City witnessed the largest high-definition digital display of Lord Ram.
In another tweet, Kaneria said, "The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction. #JaiShriRam."
Meanwhile, as the former Pakistani cricketer said 'Jai Shri Ram', Twitterati wondered why Indian cricketers Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former greats Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were silent.
"Danish Kaneria says Jai Shri Ram from Pakistan but Indian captain doesn’t. Crores of endorsements > Religion," a Twitter user said.
"I looked through the Twitter times lines of Indian cricketers - Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and more. None had tweeted about Ayodhya #BhumiPujan. And very very surprisingly @DanishKaneria61 who played for Pakistan was celebrating with #JaiShriRam !!" wrote another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the 'Bhoomi Poojan' of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Nine bricks were laid down as part of the 'pooja' at the site for the temple. The priest explained the significance of the nine bricks saying that they were sent by devotees of Lord Ram from around the world in 1989. "There are 2,75,000 such bricks, out of which 100 bricks with 'Jai Shri Ram' engraving have been taken," the priest added.
After laying the foundation stone for the temple, PM Modi described it as a historical moment. "With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said. "Lord Ram always had love in his heart for the poor. His administrative system depended on social equity," he added.
