Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:26 PM IST

Why is #AntiIndiaSuperman trending on Twitter?

FPJ Web Desk
Why is #AntiIndiaSuperman trending on Twitter? | Video Screengrab

A clip purportedly from DC's new animated film 'Injustice' is doing the rounds of social media.

In the viral clip, Kashmir has been portrayed as a "disputed" territory. DC superheroes Superman and Wonder Woman are seen destroying all military equipment in the region and then declaring it an "arms free zone".

Watch Video:

This viral clip has riled up several Twitter users in India, with many even tweeting with #AntiIndiaSuperman.

"India is a land of Peace and Love..Kashmir is the Paradise of India. Shame on the Modern Day SuperMan... He will now be called as Coward Shameless Superman. People from world come and love India's Ideology," a Twitter user wrote.

"Showing Kashmir a disputed region and showing indian army as villain disgusting conspiracy from dc against India. Kashmir is and will always be an integral part of India. Dc better remove this objectionable scene or be ready for a complete ban in india," wrote another user.

Many have even given a call to boycott the movie. "#AntiIndiaSuperman Boycott Superman movie..Don't released this movie in the theatre..," wrote a Twitter user.

Check out the reactions below:

The animated movie is inspired by a video game 'Injustice: God Among Us' and Tom Taylor’s graphic novel based on the video game 'Injustice: God Among Us: Year One'.

It is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

'Don't think it's bold or brave': Dean Cain slams DC for introducing Superman as 'bisexual'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
