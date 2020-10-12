Why Google thinks Anushka Sharma is Rashid Khan's wife

Over the years we have seen the all-knowing Google make several strange gaffes. Thousands may turn to the search engine on a daily basis with any query they have, but sometimes the answers can be far more confusing. In the past we have written about how Google 'thought' PM Modi was the 11th Avatar of Vishnu and suggested that Allahu Akbar was the 'scariest word'.

Now, it would seem that Google is suggesting that Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan is married to Anushka Sharma. When one searches "Rashid Khan wife" the instant featured and highlighted response is 'Anushka Sharma'. This search result however has been modified several times today, even as the answer remains consistent. While it had initially provided a short profile of the cricketer while making the incorrect claim about his marital status, it then proceeded to quote a fake website report about the same.

Now, while the answer remains the same, Google is quoting a news report about its gaffe.