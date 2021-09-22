'Why don't they trust our agency?': UK raises doubt over Indian vaccine certification process; netizens call it 'blatant racism'

As the global COVID-19 situation continues to evolve the UK had recently come out with an updated system to regulate travellers coming to the country. And while India's Covishield vaccine is based on the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 jab, this was not recognised by the western nation.

Now, a day after the new policy sparked controversy, the western nation says that it is now working to recognise the made-in-India Covishield jab. Despite the concession however, the UK government has reportedly raised questions about vaccination certification.

"Formulations of the four listed vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Modern Takeda, qualify as approved vaccines," the updated guidelines explain.

As per the original rules, Indians vaccinated with the the Serum Institute of India produced Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine were being considered 'unvaccinated' in the UK. Thus, upon entry, they would have to undergo relevant restrictions and quarantine.

The development comes mere hours after India raised strong objections and demanded a change in the "discriminatory" rules.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had stated that the country was within its rights to take "reciprocal measures".

However, netizens are still angry with UK for raising doubts on the CoWIN-generated vaccination certificates in India.

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 05:13 PM IST