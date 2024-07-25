Who Was Tatyana Ozolina? Russia's 'Most Beautiful Biker' Dies In Fatal Accident In Turkey

Tatyana Ozolina, a Russian social media influencer known for her love for biking, reportedly died in a fatal accident in Turkey. The 38-year-old woman, said to be the country's 'most beautiful biker,' lost her life after her much-famed red BMW bike crashed into a truck on the Milas-Soke highway in Turkey. She was declared spot dead, while two of her fellow bikers survived the crash miraculously.

Who was Tatyana?

Tatyana Ozolina was a bike lover who would constantly upload posts from her rides across different locations.

Her latest Instagram post updated her fans and followers about being unable to enter Europe and returning to Turkey, where she died later. On July 18, the influencer dropped a reel online from 4000 km from Russia, her home. Noting that she wasn't allowed to ride her bike through the streets of Greece, she said, "Greece missed my bike, but not me. I was in Greece on foot (translated)." "I was upset that I didn't manage to ride around Europe, but not much because I knew that the situation could be like this," she added.

Earlier, she was spotted visiting the Black Sea in Turkey and taking a dip there in her black bikini. "The Black Sea in Turkey is beautiful. but not as beautiful as me just kidding," she said while posting pictures from her travel.

In many of her videos, she would be seen not merely riding her classy bike but also performing stunts on it. The Russian influencer has a huge fan following on Instagram, which counted to a total of one million followers. Netizens seemed to look up to her to soothe their travel goals and her reels would hit millions of views on the platform.