Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah, Indian-Origin Motel Manager, Beheaded In US? Know What Triggered Terrifying Murder: | X @SajjanNifty

A shocking incident of the murder of an Indian-origin man in Dallas, US, has moved the Internet. The 50-year-old, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a motel manager, living with his wife and son in Dallas, was brutally murdered and beheaded in front of his wife and son by his co-worker over a small dispute. Grieving friends and family members described Chandra as a loving father and family man.

After the chilling CCTV footage broke out on the Internet, the police arrested the suspect, identified as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who already has a long criminal record. He has been arrested on charges of capital murder. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

Take A Look At Chilling Footage:

Horrific Graphic Visual. 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah, Indian American, was beheaded at a Dallas motel on Wednesday morning. The police have arrested suspect as 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez. It is also a factual truth in American societies that racism and… https://t.co/iKL07xDnl5 — B.Pratap (@imbpratap) September 11, 2025

Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Chandra Nagamallaiah was an Indian-origin man, originally from Karnataka. He was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. Chandra has been left behind by his wife and 18-year-old son. According to the reports, a fundraiser has been launched to support his wife and 18-year-old son, covering funeral expenses, daily needs, and the son’s college education. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Triggered The Deadly Murder?

According to the police reports, a dispute broke out between Chandra and Cobos-Martinez over a failure of the washing machine at the motel. As PTI reported, Nagamallaiah asked a colleague to translate his instructions, which angered the suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

As police reports said, Cobos-Martinez was captured leaving the motel room with a machete and repeatedly cutting and stabbing Nagamallaiah. Nagamallaiah fled to the motel's front office, but Cobos-Martinez followed and continued to cut him. The report added that Cobos-Martinez continued cutting the victim until his head was removed from his body. He also removed a key card and a cellphone from Nagamallaiah's pockets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who Is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez?

The 37-year-old, Cobos-Martinez, has a long criminal history. The Department of Homeland Security identified him as a Cuban national who had previously been released after Cuba refused to take him back because of his criminal record. If convicted of this murder, Cobos-Martinez can face the death penalty or life in prison without parole as punishment.