 Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah, Indian-Origin Motel Manager, Beheaded In US? Know What Triggered Terrifying Murder:
The 50-year-old, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a motel manager, living with his wife and son in Dallas, was brutally murdered and beheaded in front of his wife and son by his co-worker over a small dispute. Grieving friends and family members described Chandra as a loving father and family man.

Friday, September 12, 2025
A shocking incident of the murder of an Indian-origin man in Dallas, US, has moved the Internet. The 50-year-old, Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a motel manager, living with his wife and son in Dallas, was brutally murdered and beheaded in front of his wife and son by his co-worker over a small dispute. Grieving friends and family members described Chandra as a loving father and family man.

After the chilling CCTV footage broke out on the Internet, the police arrested the suspect, identified as Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, who already has a long criminal record. He has been arrested on charges of capital murder. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas.

Who Was Chandra Nagamallaiah?

Chandra Nagamallaiah was an Indian-origin man, originally from Karnataka. He was the manager of the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. Chandra has been left behind by his wife and 18-year-old son. According to the reports, a fundraiser has been launched to support his wife and 18-year-old son, covering funeral expenses, daily needs, and the son’s college education. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.

What Triggered The Deadly Murder?

According to the police reports, a dispute broke out between Chandra and Cobos-Martinez over a failure of the washing machine at the motel. As PTI reported, Nagamallaiah asked a colleague to translate his instructions, which angered the suspect, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez.

As police reports said, Cobos-Martinez was captured leaving the motel room with a machete and repeatedly cutting and stabbing Nagamallaiah. Nagamallaiah fled to the motel's front office, but Cobos-Martinez followed and continued to cut him. The report added that Cobos-Martinez continued cutting the victim until his head was removed from his body. He also removed a key card and a cellphone from Nagamallaiah's pockets.

Who Is Yordanis Cobos-Martinez?

The 37-year-old, Cobos-Martinez, has a long criminal history. The Department of Homeland Security identified him as a Cuban national who had previously been released after Cuba refused to take him back because of his criminal record. If convicted of this murder, Cobos-Martinez can face the death penalty or life in prison without parole as punishment.

