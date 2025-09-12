Pakistani Doctor In UK Left Patient Mid-Surgery To Have S*x With Nurse, Said He 'Was Stressed Due To Marital Conflict' | Canva

A married Pakistani doctor providing services at Tameside Hospital in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, was caught red-handed in a compromising position with a nurse in an operating theatre while he was already assigned to a patient that he had left mid-surgery. Reports said that he put another nurse to watch the patient while he wanted to have a 'comfort break.' He left the patient unattended for a total of eight minutes and was caught engaging in intimate activities with a nurse in another theatre.

The 44-year-old doctor is identified as Dr. Sushil Anjum and is now living in his hometown in Pakistan, and expressed that he wishes to continue his career in the UK. He had to leave his job at Tameside Hospital following a complaint by the nurse who caught him in a compromising position with another nurse during an ongoing surgery.

Comfort Break Turned Into Something Unusual

When the incident happened, Anjum was assigned a total of five surgeries in the operating theatre 5 at the hospital. During the third surgery, he asked the nurse accompanying him to watch the patient and took a 'comfort break' as explained by him. But, surprisingly, he did not go to the loo but instead made his way towards operation theatre eight and engaged in an intimate exchange with an unnamed nurse.

Soon, another nurse who accidentally walked into them in a compromising position was left stunned by the shocking development. The nurse reported that the doctor was tying his pants while the nurse had her pants down to her knees, and her innerwear was on display.

The Patient Had No Harm

Without making the situation awkward, the nurse made her way out of the room, followed by the doctor, who went straight to resume his surgery. Reportedly, he was gone for eight minutes, and fortunately, no harm came to the patient while the doctor was gone.

Doctor Still Regrets On The Incident

Dr. Anjum expressed that he regrets the incident and wants to resume his career in the UK. He said, "I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself, but the trust and how it would look. I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect."

Further, he also mentioned that he was stressed due to a marital conflict with his wife. He said, "Our daughter was born premature, with a very, very low birth weight. My wife had a very traumatic delivery; it was quite a stressful experience. We failed to connect as a couple during that time. It took a toll on my personal life, my mental health and wellbeing, and my work at the hospital."