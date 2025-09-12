 VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control

VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control

At a busy road in Lucknow, an enraged woman slapped a pizza delivery guy for allegedly damaging her vehicle in a minor accident. Further, she also demanded ₹30,000 as damage control for the vehicle and also threatened that she would take the matter legally if the damage was not paid. Onlookers recorded the video of the incident.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control | X @Benarasiyaa

At a busy road in Lucknow, an enraged woman slapped a pizza delivery guy for allegedly damaging her vehicle in a minor accident. Further, she also demanded ₹30,000 as damage control for the vehicle and also threatened that she would take the matter legally if the damage was not paid. Onlookers recorded the video of the incident in which the lady can be seen dominating the conversation as the speechless delivery guy tried to explain his side. Netizens are demanding strict action against the lady for assaulting the rider.

It all happened in Lucknow's busy street when a delivery guy accidentally collided with a lady rider ahead of him. The enraged woman slammed the delivery guy, slapped him, and tried to snatch his phone. Meanwhile, the delivery guy called his accompanist riders, who reached the spot immediately and intervened in the matter.

WATCH VIDEO:

Woman Demands ₹30,000 As Compensation

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
RSS To Begin Centenary Celebrations From Ayodhya On Vijayadashami
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
SBI Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 63 Manager Posts Starts; Check Documents Required List Here
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'
Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik REACTS After Brother Amaal Mallik Accused By Nehal Chudasama Of Inappropriate Touch, Says 'Tough Seeing Him...'

The enraged woman demanded ₹30,000 from the pizza delivery guy over a minor accident and damage. She can be heard saying, "Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa."

Further, onlookers intervened in the fight and tried to calm the situation. The man who was also recording the scene told the woman that she could go to the nearby police station and claim damage control. He also told her that she does not have the right to slap anyone. To which the woman replied, "Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye."

There are no further reports on the incident, and there is no confirmation if there was any police complaint reported. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing. Not unusual at all, but still amazes me."

While another user wrote, "She must be slapped under stringent laws."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistani Doctor In UK Left Patient Mid-Surgery To Have S*x With Nurse, Said He 'Was Stressed Due To...

Pakistani Doctor In UK Left Patient Mid-Surgery To Have S*x With Nurse, Said He 'Was Stressed Due To...

VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage...

VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage...

VIDEO: Youth Tied, Beaten Brutally By Girlfriend's Family As He Visits Her In Madhya Pradesh's...

VIDEO: Youth Tied, Beaten Brutally By Girlfriend's Family As He Visits Her In Madhya Pradesh's...

'₹8,000 Mein Aatankwadi Se Ladu?' Security Guard Rants As Couple Scolded Him For Not Stopping...

'₹8,000 Mein Aatankwadi Se Ladu?' Security Guard Rants As Couple Scolded Him For Not Stopping...

Students In Fear? Viral Post On Stray Dogs Sleeping In Classroom Of Gurugram College Sparks Debate,...

Students In Fear? Viral Post On Stray Dogs Sleeping In Classroom Of Gurugram College Sparks Debate,...