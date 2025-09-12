VIDEO: Lucknow Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Guy Over Minor Accident, Demands ₹30,000 As Damage Control | X @Benarasiyaa

At a busy road in Lucknow, an enraged woman slapped a pizza delivery guy for allegedly damaging her vehicle in a minor accident. Further, she also demanded ₹30,000 as damage control for the vehicle and also threatened that she would take the matter legally if the damage was not paid. Onlookers recorded the video of the incident in which the lady can be seen dominating the conversation as the speechless delivery guy tried to explain his side. Netizens are demanding strict action against the lady for assaulting the rider.

It all happened in Lucknow's busy street when a delivery guy accidentally collided with a lady rider ahead of him. The enraged woman slammed the delivery guy, slapped him, and tried to snatch his phone. Meanwhile, the delivery guy called his accompanist riders, who reached the spot immediately and intervened in the matter.

WATCH VIDEO:

Woman Demands ₹30,000 As Compensation

The enraged woman demanded ₹30,000 from the pizza delivery guy over a minor accident and damage. She can be heard saying, "Road pe jaoge toh kuch bhi karoge? Agar gaadi chalani nahi aati toh, chalata kyu hain? Pehle phone kar aur paisa mangwa."

Further, onlookers intervened in the fight and tried to calm the situation. The man who was also recording the scene told the woman that she could go to the nearby police station and claim damage control. He also told her that she does not have the right to slap anyone. To which the woman replied, "Aap gyan mat dijiye, agar isne nuksaan kiya hain toh yahi paise dega. Aap police bulaiye."

There are no further reports on the incident, and there is no confirmation if there was any police complaint reported. FPJ could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Arrest her for assault. The privilege that allows her to do this is just amazing. Not unusual at all, but still amazes me."

While another user wrote, "She must be slapped under stringent laws."