'₹8,000 Mein Aatankwadi Se Ladu?' Security Guard Rants As Couple Scolded Him For Not Stopping Delivery Guy At Entry | Instagram @adyyadav_vlogs

A hilarious yet concerning video is going viral on the Internet, which shows an unstoppable rant by a security guard at his friend in a residential society in India. The rant began after a couple living in the society scolded the security guard for not stopping and registering a delivery guy at the entry gate, even though the guard clarified that he intentionally let the delivery men enter the building without registering them to save their time in delivery, and that he also keeps the record of the exit of the deliveryman.

The guard intended not to stop the deliveryman to save his time for delivery, so he actually makes money from his delivery. However, the couple scolded him and questioned, "What if the delivery man you just let go inside the society is a terrorist?"

WATCH VIDEO:

In a rant at his friend, the guard said that he intentionally allows direct entry to the delivery guys to save their time in the delivery, as they do not get their delivery commission if they get late for the delivery. But, as the couple questioned him about what if the delivery guy was a terrorist, he ranted, "Even if he was a terrorist, are you expecting me to fight him?"

He says, "My salary is ₹8,000, and you are expecting me to fight a terrorist, and that too with a stick." He then showed a thin wooden and half-broken stick that he was carrying for his guarding duties. He and his friend can be seen joking and laughing hilariously over the fact that he is being expected to fight against criminals and terrorists in exchange for just ₹8,000 as salary and no weapons.

The video is also raising concerns, such as low payrolls of the security guards with high expectations. Netizens are divided over this hilarious rant by the Indian local security guard.