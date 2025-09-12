VIDEO: Youth Tied, Beaten Brutally By Girlfriend's Family As He Visits Her In Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur

FP Photo

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man, who went to meet his girlfriend, was caught, tied and beaten brutally by the girlfriend’s family members, as reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district on Friday.

The entire assault was also captured in a video and is doing rounds on social media.

According to Vijaypur police, the incident occurred in Dabipura village of Sheopur district. The man is a resident of Gurichha village in Shivpuri district.

He was in a relationship with a young woman from Dabipura and went to meet her at her house.

As soon as her family members found out, they caught him and tied his hands with a rope. They then attacked him with kicks and punches and also made a video of the entire assault.

In the video, the man can be seen crying and begging for forgiveness. He is promising to never return. However, the family continues to beat him. Bystanders can be seen recording videos on their phones instead of helping him.

#WATCH | Youth Tied Up, Hit By Girlfriend's Family After He Visits Her Place To Meet Her In MP's Sheopur; Incident Captured On Video #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/xECgx8e8dm — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 12, 2025

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information but the man had already left.

Station in-charge Rakesh Sharma said the matter is serious and an investigation is underway in the matter. He assured that the truth will come out soon and action will be taken against those responsible.