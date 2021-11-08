Who is the 'Oxygen Man of India'? Here's why '#HBDOxygenMan' is trending on Twitter

If you are a Twitter geek, you might have noticed the hashtag #OxygenManOfIndia trending today. Who is this Oxygen man and why is it trending? Read on.

Today marks the birthday of Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata, the National President of the Indian Youth Congress. Srinivas made a lot of headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic forhelping people across India.

During the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, Srinivas had helped migrant workers stranded in Mumbai to reach back home in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

During the second wave, he came in the spotlight for helping with facilitating emergency supplies of essential drugs and oxygen. He assembled a group of 1000 IYC volunteers in Delhi for COVID-19 relief.

His actions had created many political controversies, but Srinivas' continued with his help anyway.

On Monday, Srinivas turned 41years old and many of his followers took to social media to wish and greet him. People across India are flooding social media with love for Srinivas and are calling him 'Oxygen Man of India' for helping with the supply of oxygen cylinders during the second wave to those in need.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 12:26 PM IST