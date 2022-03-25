Who is Suraj Kumar? Here's all you need to know about the on parole prisoner who cleared IIT JAM

Patna: A youth, lodged in the district prison in Bihar's Nawada after a case of murder was slapped on him, has cracked the IIT Joint Entrance Test for Masters.

Suraj Kumar has achieved the 54th rank in the country and he will soon get admission in IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

A meritorious student who was preparing for the IIT JEE entrance test for one year in Rajasthan's Kota, he had came to his native village Mosma under Warsaliganj police station in Nawada last year when a person died during an altercation between his family and the neighbours over a dispute over a drain. The complainants had given his name in the FIR and he was arrested on April 19, 2021.

Abhishek Kumar Pandey, the then Jail Superintendent, had helped him in the preparation for the entrance test, providing necessary study materials including notes, books, and stationery items.

Suraj Kumar was released from jail on parole on February 13 this year to give the entrance test.

JAM is a common admission test conducted every year for admission into Master of Science (MSc) and other post-graduate science programmes at IIT, integrated PhD courses at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, along with other government-funded institutes. The eligibility criteria for JAM is a bachelor’s degree.

According to reports, Suraj, son of Arjun Yadav, had studied at Kota, considered a coaching hub in northern Indian state of Rajasthan, to prepare for the prestigious engineering exam conducted by the IIT but as he returned home, a dispute took place with the next door neighbour over petty issue leading to scuffle in April last year. His neighbour Sanjay Yadav sustained injuries in the incident as a result of which he was admitted to a local hospital. He succumbed to injuries during the course of treatment.

Suraj along with eight of his family members stand accused in the case. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to jail. In jail, he found his all dreams shattered as he lost hope of ever focusing on his academic career in the company of gangsters, ruffians and rapists, media reported.

