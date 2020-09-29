Who is Saahil Choudhary? YouTuber arrested for allegedly posting abusive content against women

He currently has over 40K followers on Instagram.

According to an official, "In one of the videos, the accused had also posed as a journalist associated with a national news channel and spread abusive content. As a stern action against these acts, the accused was held from Faridabad, Haryana and brought to Mumbai."

Police said that Choudhary confessed of uploading the videos to attract followers. After his arrest, police deleted the videos in question and blocked his social media accounts for the probe. "We have arrested the accused and probe is underway," said a senior official.

Soon after his arrest, the social media went on a frenzy wherein they demanded justice, with a hashtag trending #ReleaseSaahilChoudhary. Apparently, the YouTuber had posted pictures of himself on a flight when he was on his way to Mumbai with policemen.