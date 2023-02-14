Who is Mumal Mehar? Rajasthani girl whose video of playing cricket reminded people of Suryakumar Yadav

You might have come across a video of a girl hitting back-to-back sixes. The video which was shared by multiple users on social media and also caught the attention of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has now been verified to be from Barmer, Rajasthan.

The Rajasthani girl who won praise for her energetic hits at a local cricket match has been identified as Mumal Mehar (Moomal Meher) and hails from Barmer. Her video showing Mumal in action had gone viral on social media and it reminded viewers of professional cricket players such as Suryakumar Yadav.

Watch video:

Who is Mumal Meher?

Rajasthan Samvad, a Youtube channel that covers news from the respective state, shared details about the girl. Mumal Meher was identified as a 15-year-old from Kanasar village of Barmer, Rajasthan. She is a Class VIII student at Government Higher Secondary School there.

Mumal is a tremendous bowler with batting skills as well. She has played cricket at the district level, Abdul Razak, brother of Mumal Mehar was quoted as saying in the news reports.

It was noted that the girl's father is a farmer and the economic status of family doesn't support her being sent to a coaching academy. Mumal's uncle's daughter Anisha is taking cricket classes in Jodhpur.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)