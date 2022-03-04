Who is Mr McAdams? Why has he suddenly gone viral in India? Here's all you need to know

A video of a news debate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has gone viral on social media after the host berated a guest for more than a minute live on air, only to later realise that he was shouting at the wrong person. This has inspired several jokes and memes on social media, and has provided some unintended relief to news consumers.

Times Now anchor Rahul Shivshankar was conducting a debate on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. His guests included Daniel McAdams, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Bohdan Nahaylo, chief editor of Kyiv Post.

At one point during the show, Shivshankar asked "Daniel McAdams" to "just take a bit of a chill pill". He then tells "Mr McAdams" to "get off the fence and put boots on the ground" if he is so concerned about the Ukraine "lecturing us in India". The anchor then goes on to rant against "Mr McAdams".

Meanwhile, the real Mr McAdams, who was continuously trying to make himself heard, finally bursts out. "Dear host, I have not said a word yet. I don't know why you're yelling at me," he said. "I'm not yelling at you. I'm talking about Mr McAdams," replied Shivshankar. "I am Mr McAdams! I am Mr McAdams and I haven't said a word, so stop yelling at me!" the guest shouted. The embarrassed anchor then apologised and said he got confused.

Who is Mr McAdams?

Daniel McAdams is the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served as the foreign affairs, civil liberties, and defense/intel policy advisor to U.S. Congressman Ron Paul.

From 1993-1999, he worked as a journalist based in Budapest, Hungary, and travelled through the former communist bloc as a human rights monitor and election observer, read his LinkedIn bio.

McAdams has completed his BA in English from the University of California, Berkeley. He later pursued MA in International Relations from San Francisco State University.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 06:34 PM IST