Who is Jatt Prabhjot? Indian YouTuber who met with an accident on his Kawasaki H2 in Nepal

Kathmandu: Popular Indian YouTuber and Moto vlogger Jatt Prabhjot meet an accident on Tuesday due to over-speeding his bike. It look place at Gajuri area in Dhading district of Nepal when Prabhjot crashed his recently purchased Kawasaki H2 and fell on ground. Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital by locals and is now undergoing treatment in Kathmandu. Allegedly, an elderly Nepali man lost life his to the unfortunate mishap.

To the unversed, the Indian digital content creator is popular on social media for his solo trip videos. He is followed by automobile enthusiasts and travel lovers. On YouTube, Prabhjot has nearly 3 million subscribers while his Instagram and Facebook profile has about 1.2 million, 984K followers respectively.

When he commenced his tour to Nepal, he had uploaded a video on his channel. The video shared glimpses from his trip and revealed it being his first international ride on Kawasaki H2.

If you have closely looked into his posts, Prabhjot seems to attract well-wishes for his kind deeds. For instance, when he brought home a new bike, Kawasaki H2, earlier this month, he was seen giving the opportunity to the start the engine to a man with no limbs. The heartfelt gesture left the divyang man in tears.

Meanwhile, this doesn't seem to be his initial journey to Nepal. Some photos shared on Facebook in April 2022 saw him exploring the landscapes of Rani Mahal which is dubbed "The Taj Mahal of Nepal."

His YouTube page reads reveals Prabhjot's traveling Soulmates "FZ 150 , BMW GS 310 Bike, BMW GSA 1250 Bike, Range Rover Evoque." He who has a verified channel on he video streaming platform joined the space in 2015. Since then he promises to provide his viewers "every kind of stuff related to biking and traveling" that they would enjoy.