'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat

A recent study revealing that gym equipment holds 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat has drawn the attention of fitness enthusiasts and other internet users, resulting in a series of reactions being shared online.

As they came across this study and found that they were lifting weights which had bacteria on it, they didn't fear or shoo away the gym tools. They stayed unfazed with what the study said. They commented with unwavering determination towards their gym routine and wrote, “Who cares? Gym toh chalu hi rahega!”

Talking to the comments section of a post started by an Instagram page named One Vision Media, netizens shared hilarious reactions. In a funny way, they expressed their commitment towards their fitness routines, prioritising their workouts over the findings.

Not bothered with what the study said, people wrote they didn't care about their equipment containing bacteria as they would soon go bathing after a workout session.

"That's why I take a bath post workout," one user commented. Another, meanwhile, said, "Just wash hands after gym thats it."

More about the study

FitRated, which describes itself as a platform providing "100% free fitness product reviews and other consumer-friendly resources", notified fitness enthusiasts about a research conducted by it.

The research drew a comparison between toilet seats and gym tools to understood how contaminated or safe they are. Addressing the point that gym equipment is used by a wide number of people but not wiped regularly often, FitRated suggested it carries bacteria and provides a site for growth of gems.

The findings of the research stated that free weights in particular had 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. It further extended to other equipment and pointed out that treadmills had 74 times more gems than any public bathroom faucet.