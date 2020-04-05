'Which school is open during this lockdown?': Twitter trolls climate change activist Licypriya Kangujam

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 64,788 lives and infected 1,203,959 people globally so far, the 8-year-old environmental activist Licypriya Kangujam shared a picture of her school test in which her teacher gave the activist zero marks out off five.

The question in the test was, "Write 5 uses of mobile phone?" Licypriya gave her answer in minimum words. She wrote, "1. Playing game 2. Watching YouTube 3. Using the Facebook 4. Downloading games 5. Searching everything in Google." However, the teacher wasn't impressed with the 8-year-old's answer and she gave her a big zero.

Taking to Twitter, Kangujam wrote, "Why my teacher is giving me 0 out of 5? I think she is either anti-national or anti-children..."

In her subsequent tweet, the 8-year-old also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the nation to switch off the lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday, April 5, to show togetherness in the fight against coronavirus.

She wrote, "OR She was expecting to write....6) As a Flash Light on today's Modiji- 9 PM 9 Minutes?"