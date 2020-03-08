The bizarre story of 8-year-old 'environmental activist' Licypriya Kangujam who rejected PM Modi's #SheInspiresUs offer

India has always had its share of conmen/women masquerading as activists and do-gooders, particularly those elected to high office, but the curious case of 8-year-old ‘environmental activist’ Licypriya Kangujam is certainly sui generis.

While Twitter says you’ve to be at least 13-year-old to use its services, 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam, whose account is handled by her ‘guardian’, was recently in the news for turning down PM Modi’s invitation to handle his account for #SheInspiresUs.

The 8-year-old's Twitter handle also lashed out at the Congress.

She wrote to the grand old party after it voiced their support: “Ok @INCIndia. You feel sympathy for me. It’s ok. Let’s comes to the point. How many of your MPs going to put up my demands in the ongoing Parliament Session both in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha? I also don’t want you to use my name just for twitter campaign? Who is listening my voice?”

She further wrote: “And also, Dear politicians & political parties, I don’t need appreciation for this. Instead ask your MPs to rise my voice at the ongoing Parliament session. Never attempt to use me for your political gains and propagandas. don’t appreciate it. I’m not in your favour. Your MPs also dumb, deaf and blind. Nothing more or less by Government ruling MPs. This is complete failure. Act Now. #ClimateCrisis”

Reacting to her diatribe, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had written: “. Dear Licypriya, your voice is ours too. For three years now I have been Convening a RoundTable on Air Pollution, calling for a National CleanAir Policy. @incIndia held extensive consultations on the environment prior to the 2019 election; our stand is in our manifesto. We will!”