'When your RAC ticket gets confirmed...': Ranveer Singh's fashion experiment inspires hilarious memes on Twitter

Actor Ranveer Singh adds Italian flamboyance to his by-now familiar bizarre fashion sense in latest photos that he posted on Wednesday.
Ranveer uploaded three back-to-back pictures donning a shiny sky-blue tracksuit and a huge gold necklace around his neck. He wears his hair long and sports oversized tinted glasses for the photo-op that has been shot indoors.
The first picture is snapped near a bunker bed. While the second one has Ranveer in a Gucci monogram trench coat placed stylishly on his shoulder, as he holds a Black Jackie bag against a vintage mirror. The third picture is captured in front of an old elevator.
The actor's latest style quirk draws inspiration from Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele's signature long hair, chunky jewellery and signature red hat.
"Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961," Ranveer Singh captioned.
The images spread on multiple social media platforms like wildfire within minutes. Getting millions of likes within a few hours shows how much netizens loved the pictures.
While fans are drooling over the new hot pictures of the actor, members haven taken to task. Hundreds of hilarious memes inspired by Ranveer's new images have been made by now.
Here's a look at the funniest ones. Laugh away!
With inputs from IANS.
