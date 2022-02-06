What'sTrending: 5 social media stories that went viral last week

Swiggy India/ Instagram

Beyond call of duty

From grocery to food at doorstep, delivery partners have done it all in testing times and continue to do so. While they toil all day to provide good services, their efforts often go unnoticed by customers. However, a story of a Swiggy delivery guy, Mrunal Kirdat, saving an elderly man’s life went viral on social media. A retired Colonel, Man Mohan Malik, had fallen ill and had to be rushed to Lilavati Hospital. Since there was heavy traffic, the commute was taking time, Malik’s son was requesting passers-by for help but no one came forward. Malik noticed this and offered help.

Umbrella blues

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced a 20 per cent import hike on umbrellas. Soon, the announcement spread like wildfire and netizens took to social media to show their disagreement in a funny way. While targeting Sitharaman, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with hilarious memes and one-liners.

Hello Moto!

Lenovo-owned smartphone maker, Motorola launched its new smartphone model called Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022. When the news of launch came out on social media platforms, netizens started talking about the smartphone and its specifications. The smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery and has a 6.8-inch LCD display. The phone comes in two colour variants namely, Twilight Blue and Metallic Rose. In terms of specifications, the Moto G Stylus (2022) features a 6.8-inch full HD IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 2460A-1080. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

These robots don't need permission to dance

Popular late-night American talk show, ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by Jimmy Fallon, had a special guest who won hearts of millions of audiences across the globe. Rather than having a celeb over, this time Fallon's guests were robots! Not just that, the smart machines even danced to BTS’ song, “IONIQ: I’m On It”!

The cute gate-crasher

Queen Elizabeth II recently had a cute gate-crasher interrupt her while she was viewing mementoes from her 70-year reign. The Queen was inspecting the memorabilia, one of her dogs, Candy, arrived in her room at Windsor Castle, making not just the Queen's but everyone’s day with her cute antics.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 11:49 AM IST