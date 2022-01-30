What'sTrending: 5 social media stories that went viral last week

The accidental shopper

After reading this news, parents will think twice before giving their smartphones to their tiny tots. Last week, a 22-month-old toddler, Ayaansh Kumar from US made international headlines after he accidentally ordered furniture worth $2,000 (Rs 1.4 lakh) online! His mom, Madhu, had several items saved in the cart of her shopping app and the kid ended up ordering everything.

Pushpa fever grips Bravo

Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster, Pushpa: The Rise, is indeed the latest sensation that has got everyone talking. Everyone on social media are trying to nail the iconic hook step from the Srivalli song. Australian cricketer David Warner kick-started the Srivalli trend after he posted a video of him replicating the hook step. Joining the trend was West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who grooved to the song. Impressed with his moves, Arjun dropped four fire emoticons on Bravo’s comment section.

Saas ho toh aisi!

This duo of mother-in-law and daughter-in-law is winning netizens’ hearts for all the right reasons. Meet Kamala Devi, from Sikar, Rajasthan, who got her widowed daughter-in-law, Sunita, educated, employed and remarried. Sunita lost her husband after six months of marriage. Kamala, who is a teacher in a government school, pushed Sunita to complete her education, which helped her land a job. Not just that, Kamala also refused to give dowry when she got Sunita remarried.

Bandar mera saathi

While the internet is flooded with cute and funny videos of humans and pet bonds, the latest video that is taking over social media by a storm is that of a monkey hugging a man. The heart-warming video, which was recorded in Mexico, shows a monkey jumping into the arms of a man sitting in a balcony.

Nirbhaya squad wows netizens

On January 26, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched 91 Nirbhaya Squads in Mumbai, which consists of specially trained women officials for women's safety. The two-minute video is directed by Rohit Shetty and has been voiced by Amitabh Bachchan. The video shows women dialling the helpline number 103 when feeling unsafe.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:14 AM IST