WhatsApp Fact Check: Did the girl with three boyfriends spread coronavirus? No media report substantiating the same

A WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds about how a girl with multiple boyfriends started spreading the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the community because of her close proximity to them.
The edited version of this forward has been circulated. In the forward, cities such as Lagos, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chennai have been mentioned, but the basic premise of the story remains the same.
“One girl from _____ is found Corona Positive.So the family of the girl and her boyfriend are now quarantined.Later it was found that the Girl had 3 boyfriends. So 37 members of those 5 families are put to quarantine !! But Now we came to know that 2 of her boyfriends have 2 more girlfriends !! Among those girlfriends, one has 2 more boyfriends !! Among them, one is married!”
The story was even picked up by a local news channel in South India, but like most WhatsApp stories, including the one on new RBI notes having a microchip in them, it turned out to be fake.
The forward’s origin comes from Karnataka.
One girl from Koramangala is found Corona Positive.So the family of the girl and her boyfriend are now quarantined.Later it was found that the Girl had 3 boyfriends. So 37 members of those 5 families are put to quarantine !! But Now we came to know that 2 of her boyfriends have 2 more girlfriends !! Among those girlfriends, one has 2 more boyfriends !! Among them, one is married !! How many people need to be quarantined?KAS exam question.....
Another Facebook group shared the same question, but removed the city and concluded the question, saying it was an IAS question.
Recently, Mumbai police on Friday issued prohibitory orders warning WhatsApp group admins that they will be held responsible, if the group members posts communal or fake news related to COVID19. The Mumbai police has also warned of stern action for spreading rumors and communal messages on any social media platforms.