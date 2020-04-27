WhatsApp Fact Check: Did the girl with three boyfriends spread coronavirus? No media report substantiating the same

A WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds about how a girl with multiple boyfriends started spreading the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in the community because of her close proximity to them.

The edited version of this forward has been circulated. In the forward, cities such as Lagos, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore, and Chennai have been mentioned, but the basic premise of the story remains the same.

“One girl from _____ is found Corona Positive.So the family of the girl and her boyfriend are now quarantined.Later it was found that the Girl had 3 boyfriends. So 37 members of those 5 families are put to quarantine !! But Now we came to know that 2 of her boyfriends have 2 more girlfriends !! Among those girlfriends, one has 2 more boyfriends !! Among them, one is married!”