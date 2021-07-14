'What kinda white people sorcery is this?': Viral video of man turning into random objects has Twitterati puzzled

We are amidst a pandemic, global warming is on the rise, plastic is everywhere, the world feels doomed. In such a scenario, humans do a pretty sensible thing- turn to social media for distraction.

Work stress, anxiety, boredom, there's nothing that social media cannot distract you from. Every now and then we take our cellphones in our hands and start scrolling. We come across hilarious videos- stand up comedy videos, DIY videos, cat videos, etc and before you know, it's been more than an hour.