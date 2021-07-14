'What kinda white people sorcery is this?': Viral video of man turning into random objects has Twitterati puzzled

We are amidst a pandemic, global warming is on the rise, plastic is everywhere, the world feels doomed. In such a scenario, humans do a pretty sensible thing- turn to social media for distraction.
Work stress, anxiety, boredom, there's nothing that social media cannot distract you from. Every now and then we take our cellphones in our hands and start scrolling. We come across hilarious videos- stand up comedy videos, DIY videos, cat videos, etc and before you know, it's been more than an hour.
This is a digital era and videos are the 'in' thing. People across the world are trying to experiment and are creating mesmerising videos that can hold people's attention.
Similarly, stop-motion animator Kevin Parry came up with a video in which he creates optical illusion that are truly enchanting. It's as if he turns into random objects- pumpkins, banana, ice, balloons, you name it.
Parry shared the video on Twitter in a tweet that reads, "A collection of me turning into random objects."
The video went viral garnering more that 6.5 million views. Needless to say, Twitterati are thoroughly impressed.
Here's how people are reacting to the video. Have a look.