What is the 'scariest word'? Google says 'Allahu Akbar'

What is the scariest word of them all?

Well, if one asks Google, it would appear to be "Allahu Akbar". Not only is it the first seach response, it is also highlighted in large bold letters as though it is the only answer.

The result comes from a Quora response to an used who had wanted to know what the "scariest word" was.

The first response, which shows up on the Google search page has been upvoted 66 times and says that while that was technically two words, it is "literally the scariest word in the world".