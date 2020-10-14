What does Virat Kohli have in his kitbag? Watch RCB skipper unpack his gear

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been riding high after back to back wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) which has taken the team to the third spot in the points table behind Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

High on confidence, Kohli has led the RCB from the front.

The Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play Kings XI Punjab on Thursday at Sharjah. Ahead of the match, RCB skipper Kohli gave a sneak peek into his kit back.

The RCB Twitter handle posted a video of Kohli unpacking his gear and how he handles them.

"You’ve seen cricketers carry huge kitbags filled with their favourite gear. From bats to shoes and everything else, here’s Captain Kohli showing what he’s got in his kit. Watch out for a special appearance from a special someone," RCB said.

“A cricket kit for any cricketer is the most special thing. As kids, we know how excited we used to be to get a new kit bag, new pads, helmets and bats. I think that feeling of getting the new equipment for something you love doing is something that stays with all cricketers," Kohli says in the video.

"I love packing my bag for any new series or tour. Just the smell of a new cricket gear, packing my things nicely and knowing something is organised gives me a lot of joy,” he adds.

Watch the video here (Don't miss the special appearance, you will love him):