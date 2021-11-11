'What an inspiration': Netizens all praise for founder Falguni Nayar as Nykaa shares make dream debut

When shares of Nykaa's parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures skyrocketed over 79 per cent in debut trade on Wednesday, founder Falguni Nayar and family also saw their wealth surge to nearly USD 7 billion.

And when the markets closed for trade, the wealth was well over USD 7.5 billion.

The dream debut of Nykaa, in a market being flooded with initial share sales, sustained the momentum till the close of the trade as the scrip registered a staggering gain of over 96 per cent to end at Rs 2,206.70 apiece on the BSE.

Founded by Falguni Nayar in 2012, the company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care, and fashion products, including its own manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

The 58-year-old Falguni Nayar, the founder, Executive Chairperson & Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, has over 26 years of experience in e-commerce, investment banking and broking.

The news has gone viral on social media impressing netizens who are all praise for Nayar.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

(By agencies)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:03 PM IST