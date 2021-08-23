'What an embarrassing situation': Finance Ministry summons Infosys CEO over glitches in income tax portal; Twitterati want contract cancelled

The Ministry of Finance has summoned Infosys MD and CEO, Salil Parekh on Monday over continuing glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department also said that the portal is not available since Saturday, August 21.

Parekh has been summoned to explain to the Finance Minister the reason for the persistent glitches in the portal.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh, MD & CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available," the department said.

The new income tax e-filing portal developed by Infosys was launched on June 7 in a bid to ease the tax filing process and expedite the refund issue.

However, taxpayers have been facing several problems in using the portal since its inception.

The news has brought the faulty income tax portal into limelight attracting wide criticism for Finance Ministry as well as Infosys.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 11:57 AM IST