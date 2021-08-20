'Please bring back old one': New income tax portal still filled with glitches, frustrated netizens complain

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

The glitches on the website will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, the Finance Minister added.

ALSO READ FM says technical glitches in income tax e-filing portal to be sorted out soon

However, frustration amongst the public seems to be rising as complaints continue to pour in on social media platforms. People have been constantly complaining about how inacessible the portal is and the inconvenience that it's causing them.

Complaining about the glitches, one Twitter user wrote, "New Income Tax Portal is sheer waste of time. @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia please bring back the old Portal till the new one get stabilize/error-free."

Here's what others are saying about the issue. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:21 PM IST