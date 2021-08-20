e-Paper Get App

Taliban visited closed Indian consulates in Kandahar and Herat on Wednesday: Government sources
Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:21 PM IST

'Please bring back old one': New income tax portal still filled with glitches, frustrated netizens complain

FPJ Web Desk
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that technical glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal will be largely fixed in the next couple of weeks and that she has been constantly reminding Infosys on the issue.

"I have been reminding Infosys (the vendor which developed the new portal) constantly, and (Infosys head) Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out," she said.

The glitches on the website will be fixed largely in the next couple of weeks, the Finance Minister added.

However, frustration amongst the public seems to be rising as complaints continue to pour in on social media platforms. People have been constantly complaining about how inacessible the portal is and the inconvenience that it's causing them.

Complaining about the glitches, one Twitter user wrote, "New Income Tax Portal is sheer waste of time. @FinMinIndia @IncomeTaxIndia please bring back the old Portal till the new one get stabilize/error-free."

Here's what others are saying about the issue. Have a look.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 03:21 PM IST
